World No.1 Ashleigh Barty and No.2 Naomi Osaka are set to lead a star-studded field at the bett1open in Berlin, Germany, a WTA 500 grass-court event that begins on June 14, the Monday after Roland Garros. The event marks the WTA's return to the German capital for the first time since 2008.

In all, 15 of the current Top 20 are entered in Berlin, which is set to be played at the LTTC Rot-Weiß e.V., a tennis club located in the Grunewald neighborhood in Berlin. In 2004, the club's Stadium Court was named after German legend Stefanie Graf.

Joining the current World No.1 and No.2 in Berlin are Aryna Sabalenka, Sofia Kenin, Elina Svitolina, Bianca Andreescu, Iga Swiatek and Karolina Pliskova. Former Wimbledon champions Petra Kvitova (2011, 2014), Garbiñe Muguruza (2016) and Germany's No.1 Angelique Kerber (2018) have also committed.

"I’m looking forward to see all those great players in our traditional Steffi-Graf-Stadium," Tournament Director and former WTA player Barbara Rittner said. "I am proud of this group of players, which is not a given."

Tennis is also set to return to the Edgbaston Priory Club in Birmingham, England, for the Birmingham Classic, a WTA 250 event that will begin the same week. British No.1 Johanna Konta is entered in Birmingham, along with Elise Mertens, Ons Jabeur, Coco Gauff, Jelena Ostapenko and Svetlana Kuznetsova.

"Playing at home has always been a great experience for me but being back on grass in Birmingham is going to feel extra special this time," Konta said. "We all know what an incredibly tough time it’s been and I have really missed the British tennis fans and the buzz that comes with this time of year. I just can’t wait to get back out there again."

Due to the one-week postponement of Roland Garros, which is now set to finish June 13, this year's grass-court season has been shortened. Here are the WTA grass events ahead of Wimbledon, which begins June 28.

June 6th: Nottingham Open - WTA 250

June 14th: Birmingham Classic - WTA 250

June 14th: Bett1open - WTA 500

June 21st: Bad Homburg Open - WTA 250

June 21st: Eastbourne International: WTA 500