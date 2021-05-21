Elina Svitolina can only watch in horror as Roger Federer takes up some target practice with her fiancé in his sights.

Elina Svitolina and fiancé Gael Monfils invited a familiar face to the practice court over the weekend and the results were painful. Roger Federer has been a favorite guest on the G.E.M.S. life content production line and the Swiss great was invited to show off his legendary precision in a target practice drill with Monfils.

"I know it’s a big challenge for you, but try to relax your arm and you can do it," Svitolina advised Federer.

The goal? To not hit Gael.

The result? Roger hit Gael.

Want to see how it's done? Take it away Elina: