No.7 seed Serena Williams - the highest-ranked player left in the bottom half of the draw - overcame compatriot Danielle Collins to reach the fourth round of the French Open for the first time in three years.

After No.3 seed Aryna Sabalenka was upset early Friday by Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, No.7 seed Serena Williams overcame a second-set deficit to see off fellow American Danielle Collins in the late afternoon to reach the round of 16, 6-4, 6-4.

In 85 minutes, the 23-time Grand Slam champion was again tested by her compatriot, who took her to three sets earlier this year in Australia at the Yarra Valley Classic: from 4-1 down and 0-15 on serve in the second set, Williams turned the match around to win in straights.

Trailing 6-4, 1-0 with Williams serving, Collins surged into the form that took her to the quarterfinals at last year's French Open from a set and a break down. she won four straight games to take command of the second set and seemed poised to stretch the match into a decider.

In a pivotal sixth game, however, Williams earned a hold thanks in part to a pair of early errors from Collins: a backhand that just missed wide, and a forehand error in the net from a commanding position in the rally, which might've seen her lead the game 0-40 as she bid for a third straight break.

Buoyed by the turn in momentum instead, Williams lost just five points the rest of the way.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion previously sparkled statistically in a dominant first set, in which she lost just one point behind her first serve and hit 16 winners to nine unforced. The first seven games of the match went with serve, with Collins holding from 0-40 at 1-1 as a moment of note, before Williams secured the decisive break for 5-3.

In all, Williams racked up 22 winners to 20 errors, including five aces, while Collins hit 18 winners to 21 unforced. The unseeded American also landed just 47 percent of her first serves in the match, which afforded Williams the opportunity to win nearly half of the points played in Collins' service games.

Williams is the only player currently ranked in the Top 15 remaining on the bottom half, followed by No.15 seed Victoria Azarenka, currently ranked No.16. The two former World No.1s could be on course for another chapter in their longtime rivalry in the quarterfinals should they win their fourth-round matches.

Williams will next face No.21 seed Elena Rybakina, as the Kazakh booked a spot in the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time with a 6-1, 6-4 win over a resurgent Elena Vesnina - with the latter the beneficiary of a second-round walkover from No.11 seed Petra Kvitova.

