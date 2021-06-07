Marija Zivlak of Women’s Tennis Blog presents the best WTA apparel worn at the 2021 French Open.

Serena Williams started pushing the boundaries of women’s tennis fashion in the early years of her career. After more than two-and-a-half decades on the WTA Tour, the American is still making waves with her on-court looks.

Nike created several custom pieces for Williams’ campaign in Paris, all in striking green tones: a striped quarter-zip jacket, a similar short-sleeved top, coordinating shorts layered with a flowy diagonal mini skirt, and a striped lime-green-accented dress.

Williams’ signature Nike Flare 2 HC shoe this time comes in neon and silver, with standout features such as symbols and motivational quotes. The vibrant sneaker includes drawings of the Eiffel Tower, headphones, a tennis ball, as well as her daughter Olympia’s name and the word “queen”. Inspirational phrases featured in the kicks are “never stop fighting,” “come on,” and “je ne m’arrêterai jamais,” which means “I will never stop.”

Venus Williams constantly proves that age is just a number. Even though she’s 40 years old, the WTA legend perfectly pulls off edgy white iridescent fabrics and cropped designs. Her shiny pearl-colored outfit is part of the Glow Up collection created by her own brand EleVen.

The American is wearing the EleVen Glow Up Venus Starr Dress, a V-neck design with ruching detail at center chest, and the EleVen Glow Up Fly Away Jacket, a cropped piece with adjustable drawstrings on the puff sleeves.

NikeCourt definitely has the most glamorous collection at this year’s Roland Garros. Their representatives are ready to go to a cocktail party or an evening dinner date straight from their tennis match.

The sensual range seduces with dark colors, sheer overlays, added textures in heat-mapped zones and asymmetrical cuts.

Aryna Sabalenka debuted the Nike Summer Advantage Slam Tank, featuring an asymmetrical mesh overlay, and the Nike Summer Advantage Slam Skirt, whose origami-inspired pleats allow greater range of motion.

Petra Kvitova rocked the Nike Summer Advantage Slam Dress, a sporty racerback design with pleats on one side of the skirt and open knit fabric in the hottest areas.

Kvitova paired the dress with the Nike Air Zoom Vapor Pro tennis shoe.

For full-on glam, these outfits can also be matched with Naomi Osaka’s Nike Air Zoom GP Turbo shoe model that features an amethyst-dominated tie-dye print and shimmering crystals.

Iga Swiatek is rocking the Asics Spring Match Graphic Tank, featuring a ribbed neckline and mesh at sides and back, and the pleated Spring Match Skirt that includes a drawcord waist tie for an adjustable fit and built-in ball shortie. The defending champion slides in Asics Gel Resolution 8 clay shoes.

adidas’ Prime Blue Dope Dye Bodysuit seen here on Kristina Mladenovic is a stunning new silhouette built for freedom of movement. The snug-fitted design has snaps on the bottom and stays in place without tugging or adjustment.

The bodysuit’s perfect match is the adidas Prime Dope Dye Match Skirt in the color called semi night flash, which appears purple. Both pieces have an iridescent sheen that contributes to show-stopping style.

Mladenovic completed the look with the adidas adizero Ubersonic 4 shoes.

Coco Gauff is rocking a New Balance dress created specifically for her. The skirt print combines olive and black with bright yellow accents that match a criss-cross detail at center back.

