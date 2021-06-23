She has won 13 Grand Slam titles in singles, doubles and mixed. He has one of the biggest serves on the ATP Tour. Now Venus Williams and Nick Kyrgios will team up for a shot at the Wimbledon mixed doubles title.

Four years ago, when asked who her dream mixed doubles partner would be, Venus Williams responded: “I don’t know, I think it’d be fun to play with Nick Kyrgios.”

Turns out, Williams will get her wish.

Kyrgios announced in his pre-tournament press conference Saturday that he will compete in the mixed doubles event at Wimbledon with the former World No.1 Williams.

“The mixed doubles pair of the tournament!” Kyrgios said after making the announcement.

He might not be far off. Williams has an extensive pedigree at the All England Club, where she has won five singles titles to go along with her six doubles championships, all with her sister Serena.

In 1998, Venus won the Australian Open and French Open mixed doubles titles, both with partner Justin Gimelstob. Her only other trip to a mixed doubles Grand Slam final came at Wimbledon 15 years ago, where she and Bob Bryan fell to Vera Zvonareva and Andy Ram in straight sets.

Kyrgios most recently competed in mixed doubles with Amanda Anisimova at last year’s Australian Open and before that with Desirae Krawczyk at Wimbledon in 2019.