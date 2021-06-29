The WTA Chicago Women’s Open has been added to the 2021 calendar, a new WTA 250 tournament in Chicago scheduled the week of August 23.

ST PETERSBURG, FL, USA – The WTA has announced further updates to the 2021 Tour calendar. Due to continued COVID-19 concerns and travel restrictions in China and Japan, the WTA tournaments traditionally scheduled in Chinese Mainland and Japan will not operate this year. This applies to all events except for the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen, which is still under discussion.

Efforts are being made to relocate tournaments and provide equal playing opportunities in the fall season.

"We are disappointed that our world-class events in China and Japan will not take place this year," stated Steve Simon, WTA Chairman and CEO. “We are working on a parallel path to provide playing opportunities in other regions, one being our return to the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells as we look forward to this two-week event in October.”

Simon added, “We would like to acknowledge the dedication and significant efforts made by our affected tournaments in exploring all possibilities to stage the events this year and their continued commitment to the WTA. We very much look forward to returning in 2022.”

Additionally, the WTA Chicago Women’s Open has been added to the 2021 calendar, a new WTA 250 tournament in Chicago scheduled the week of August 23.

A further calendar update will be available in the next several weeks. The current 2021 WTA Tour calendar can be found here.