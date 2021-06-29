World No.1 Ashleigh Barty overcame struggles on serve to beat Anna Blinkova in straight sets on Centre Court at reach the third round at the All-England Club.

Make it two matches played, and two matches won, on Centre Court for World No.1 Ashleigh Barty so far in the first week of Wimbledon after the top seed overcame Russian Anna Blinkova, 6-4, 6-3, in Thursday's second round.

After going three sets against Carla Suarez Navarro on Tuesday in the latter's final Wimbledon during an emotional first round, Barty was able to edge the World No.89 in two sets, but not without facing adversity. She lost serve three times in victory and racked up 33 unforced errors, including nine double faults.

That was more than balanced out, however, by 33 winners and six breaks, as she hit nearly three times Blinkova's total of winners and went 6-for-15 on break points she created on the Russian's serve.

Barty was 2-0 down in the opening set, but after Blinkova held at 2-2 from 0-40 down, the Aussie won six of the next seven games to take a set and a break lead. A mid-set dip from the World No.1 allowed the 22-year-old Russian to win the next three games, but Barty reset from that point on to win the last four and seal the match.

Up next, Barty will take on Katerina Siniakova for a spot in the round of 16, after the unseeded Czech came from a set down to beat the returning former World No.9 Coco Vandeweghe, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.

