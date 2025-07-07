The final push: Making the case for the Wimbledon quarterfinalists

With Wimbledon’s final eight all chasing a first title, here’s how Aryna Sabalenka, Amanda Anisimova and a determined group of challengers are making their cases on grass.

WIMBLEDON -- Eight elite players, all looking for their first Wimbledon title, are featured in Tuesday and Wednesday’s quarterfinals at the All England Club.

There’s Aryna Sabalenka, the World No. 1, seeking to redeem herself after losing in the Roland Garros final. A 37-year-old ranked outside the Top 100 and a 34-year-old back in the Wimbledon quarterfinals nine years later. Amanda Anisimova, playing the best tennis of her life, is poised to move into the Top 10 for the first time.

Here is a look at the top half of the draw, with the bottom half to come after play finishes Tuesday:

Tuesday’s Top Half

No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka vs. Laura Siegemund

Head-to-head: 2-0, Sabalenka. But both matches came six years ago, in Strasbourg and at the Billie Jean King Cup.

The case for Sabalenka: In her 6-4 7-6 (4) victory over Elise Mertens, she won her 14th consecutive tiebreak -- sharing the Open Era record with Sloane Stephens. That kind of performance in the most critical of circumstances is one of the leading reasons she’s ranked No. 1.

Statistically speaking: Sabalenka has won 16 Grand Slam singles matches this year and 46 matches overall -- the best totals among Hologic WTA Tour players.

Quotable: “Especially on the grass it can be really tricky, her game style,” Sabalenka said of Siegemund. “Yeah, it’s annoying. But I’ve been facing a lot of tricky players. I think for me personally, the main thing is like not to over-rush and not to get frustrated by her game, and focus on myself.”

The case for Siegemund: Playing with house money. Previously, she never advanced past the second round here. With her 6-3, 6-2 win over lucky loser Solana Sierra, she’s matched her career-best in Grand Slam singles, a quarterfinal berth five years ago at Roland Garros.

Statistically speaking: Looking for her third Top 10 win of the season, having previously beaten Zheng Qinwen at the Australian Open and Madison Keys in the previous round here.

Quotable: “Obviously she’s one of the greatest players that we have and one of the most aggressive also,” Siegemund said of Sabalenka. “The only good thing about that match is that I have absolutely nothing to lose.”

No. 13 Amanda Anisimova vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Head-to-head: 3-0, Anisimova. Including two victories in 2024, in Auckland and Washington, D.C.

The case for Anisimova: Anisimova was a 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 winner over No. 20 Linda Noskova. That raised her record on grass this year to 10-2 by reaching the final at Queen’s Club and the quarterfinal in Berlin ahead of Wimbledon.

Statistically speaking: Currently ranked at a career high of No.12; this time last year was ranked No.189. Anisimova will likely move into the Top 10 for the first time in her career.

Quotable: “It’s super special and surreal feeling to be in the top 10,” Anisimova said. “If I thought to myself last year, if someone told me that I’ll be breaking the top 10 by now, I don’t know, it would be pretty surprising to me considering where I was last summer. Just goes to show that all the hard work is paying off.”

2016 - Wimbledon quarter-finalist

2025 - Wimbledon quarter-finalist



Nine years later, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova is back in the last 8 at #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/epaLw6jghm — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 6, 2025

The case for Pavlyuchenkova: In her 7-6 (3), 6-4 win over home favorite Sonay Kartal, Pavlyuchenkova went all out, hitting 36 winners -- and 47 unforced errors. And why not? This is her 65th Grand Slam; only Victoria Azarenka has more (68) from this year’s draw.

Statistically speaking: At the age of 34, in her 20th season as a professional, Pavlyuchenkova can equal her best result grass -- the semifinals -- achieved a few weeks ago in Eastbourne.

Quotable: “I always thought grass was very tricky for me through my whole career,” Pavlyuchenkova said. “I think I’ve played really good match today, considering the fact there was the Centre Court. First time in many years and facing such a tough opponent. She didn’t give me any free points.”