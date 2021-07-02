The top two seeds at Wimbledon are through to the quarterfinals as No.2 seed Aryna Sabalenka earned her first quarterfinal berth at a Grand Slam thanks to a hard-fought, three-set win over Elena Rybakina, and World No.1 Ashleigh Barty took out Barbora Krejcikova in a match between two French Open champions.

Entering Wimbledon as the only player in the Top 20 to have not reached the last eight at a major, No.2 seed Aryna Sabalenka checked off the long-awaited milestone on her career resume on Monday in London by beating Elena Rybakina, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

"I'm really happy. But this is not the final goal for me. I'm happy for now, but tomorrow is another match. I'm trying to stay focused... I'm really happy I finally broke this wall." - Aryna Sabalenka

With the match finely poised at 3-3 in the deciding set, Sabalenka surged through to new ground by winning the last 12 points of the match, having lost twice previously in the fourth round of Grand Slams at the 2018 US Open and the 2021 Australian Open.

Rybakina, by contrast, was bidding to reach her second straight Grand Slam quarterfinal, having first done so at the French Open just three weeks ago.

"In the game on her serve [at 4-3, where Sabalenka broke to love], I wasn't nervous. I was just thinking to stay aggressive and put everything back, try to dominate," she said.

"In the last game when I was up 30-Love, I was little bit... I was almost crying because in that moment, I felt like everything is going well, few points from my first personal goal in the Grand Slams.

"I was almost crying, but then I cooled down and understood this is not the final goal, there is a match tomorrow, and this is not the moment where I can cry. I hold the breath for a second, then I was smiling. I was nervous a little bit on the last game."

The pair played three sets for the third time in three career matches, with the No.18 seed bouncing back after losing the first set to stretch the match the distance. After losing a break lead from 3-1, Rybakina won three of the last four games of the middle set from 3-3, and won eight straight points on serve.

Sabalenka and No.21 seed Ons Jabuer, who came from a set down to beat Iga Swiatek in three sets, will face off in the last eight as each woman bids for her first Grand Slam semifinal. The pair have split two previous meetings.

"She has good touch, good serving game, moving well," Sabalenka assessed. "I also have a good serve, play aggressive. [I'm] kind of trying to use my touch also. Trying to be not only aggressive on the court, sometimes change the speed.

"It's going to be interesting match. It's going to be great battle. I'm really looking forward for this match."

Later in the day, top seed Ashleigh Barty ended Barbora Krejcikova's 15-match winning streak to reach her fifth career Grand Slam quarterfinal, 7-5, 6-3.

Down a break in the first set at 3-1 and 4-2, the World No.1 won five of the final six games - though Krejcikova saved a set point to hold for 5-5 - and also led by a break for much of the second. The Czech also had another break point to lead 5-2 in the first set, but it went unconverted.

"That 2-4 game in the first set was a big one. I felt like a couple of those break points down, I think there were one or two, I played the point a bit more aggressively and was able to be a bit more assertive. That was kind of a little bit of a change," Barty said after the match.

"Probably for the first 15 or 20 minutes, I felt like I was really struggling to pick up her ball off her racquet. I wasn't able to make enough, give myself a chance to get into games, plain and simple.

"Once I was able to do that, getting a break back instantly at 4-3 to level things out was a good game. Again, made more balls and gave myself a chance.

"It was just about giving myself time to settle into the match in a sense of feeling super free and super comfortable, just working my way into games."

Seven of nine games went past deuce in a tight second set, and it was Barty who had all the answers to reach the quarterfinals of Wimbledon for the first time.

In all, the Aussie hit seven aces and 22 winners to 24 unforced errors, saving 8 of the 10 break points she faced. Up next, she will face either compatriot Ajla Tomljanovic, or the Cinderella of the tournament, teenaged British wild card Emma Raducanu.

"In a sense of being in the quarters, I'm happy. I'm excited. It's another stepping stone for me," Barty said. "It's another first, I suppose. It's kind of going to be a new situation, a new scenario, one that I'm going to look forward to.

"I'm going to enjoy it no matter what. I think it's a stepping stone to what is kind of one of my biggest dreams. We just keep chipping away."