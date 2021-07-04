Ashleigh Barty will play for her second Grand Slam singles title, as she fought back from a break down in the second set to earn a straight-set victory over 2018 champion Angelique Kerber in the Wimbledon semifinals.

2019 Roland Garros champion Barty had to overcome Kerber's solid run of success at Wimbledon over the last decade, with the No.25 seed from Germany having also reached the final in 2016 and the semifinals in 2012.

But Australia's Barty prevailed in an hour and 26 minutes, after coming back from a break down at 5-3 in the second set. Barty won 11 straight points to charge back from that deficit, including when Kerber served for the set at 5-4, en route to a dominant performance in the decisive tiebreak.

Overall, Barty was incredibly proficient behind her first serve, winning 88 percent of those points and firing eight aces. The Australian slammed 38 winners to just 16 unforced errors, as she gritted out two tough sets against former World No.1 Kerber.

Barty is the first No.1 seed to reach a Wimbledon final since 2016, when then-World No.1 Serena Williams defeated Kerber in the final. Barty had already guaranteed she would remain at World No.1 by virtue of reaching the semifinals.

On Saturday, Barty will attempt to add to her previous Grand Slam singles title, which came on clay at the French Open in 2019. She will face either No.2 seed Aryna Sabalenka or No.8 seed Karolina Pliskova in the final.

