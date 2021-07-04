World No.1 Ashleigh Barty took home her second Grand Slam singles title at Wimbledon on Saturday, earning plaudits in the media from the tennis community.

Social media was full of congratulations for the 25-year-old Aussie, who followed up her first Grand Slam singles title at Roland Garros in 2019 with another championship victory on the lawns of London.

Former Wimbledon women's singles champions led the charge, starting with reigning titleholder Simona Halep:

Naturally, Australians were thrilled, including her former long-time doubles partner and great friend Casey Dellacqua:

Other players added their voices as well:

The press also took stock of Barty's hard-fought, three-set victory over former World No.1 Karolina Pliskova.

Tumaini Carayol at The Guardian said that "there was nothing in the world that was going to stop Ashleigh Barty from taking the Wimbledon title she had arrived on these shores to claim."

"There have long been comparisons between [Barty and former World No.1 Evonne Goolagong], with Barty playing a similar all-court game, as well as sharing a similar modest and popular personality and indigenous Australian heritage," writes Sonia Oxley at BBC. "They now also have their names on the Venus Rosewater Dish."

"It wasn’t the preferred route, but Ash Barty knew it was necessary," stated Joel Drucker at TENNIS, calling her path to the Wimbledon crown "comparable to Barty’s playing style: logical, flexible, poetically fitting."

