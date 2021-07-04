World No.1 Ashleigh Barty took home her second Grand Slam singles title at Wimbledon on Saturday, earning plaudits in the media from the tennis community.
Social media was full of congratulations for the 25-year-old Aussie, who followed up her first Grand Slam singles title at Roland Garros in 2019 with another championship victory on the lawns of London.
Former Wimbledon women's singles champions led the charge, starting with reigning titleholder Simona Halep:
Could not be happier for you @ashbarty - huge congratulations on your @Wimbledon title and enjoy every second 🤗🏆 pic.twitter.com/LqX4zYEjYh— Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) July 10, 2021
Congratulations to @ashbarty, the first Australian woman to win a #Wimbledon singles title since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1980! 🏆 #BartyParty https://t.co/2IHzQOf6Z3— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) July 10, 2021
Congratulations @ashbarty - a truly special moment and so well deserved. There is really nothing like that feeling 🏆— Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) July 10, 2021
Congrats to Karolina on an incredible tournament too 👏@Wimbledon | #Wimbledon
Naturally, Australians were thrilled, including her former long-time doubles partner and great friend Casey Dellacqua:
Beyond proud of you 🌟Wimbledon Champion!!!!!! You bloody ripper 🏆 @ashbarty ❤️ https://t.co/gWsvchbq2U— Casey Dellacqua OLY (@caseydellacqua) July 10, 2021
So happy for you @ashbarty, your dream comes true and what a fight. Congratulations on your Wimbledon victory, I hope you and your team celebrate well along with your many fans around the world and back in Australia. 🚀— Rod Laver (@rodlaver) July 10, 2021
This is a moment that EVERY Aussie tennis player dreams of. A massive massive congrats to @ashbarty on giving all the young kids in Australia a vision of what their future could be!!! @Wimbledon champion pic.twitter.com/7KMyZ7WnbK— Rennae Stubbs OLY (@rennaestubbs) July 10, 2021
She’s all class. Couldn’t think of a more humble champion. What a ⭐️ Congrats Ash!!!!! #wimbledon https://t.co/G5yfN9VUs4— Lizette Cabrera (@lizzycabrera97) July 10, 2021
🇦🇺 SOAK IT ALL IN!! 🇦🇺— Wide World of Sports (@wwos) July 10, 2021
Ash Barty you are a Wimbledon champion! 🎾#9WWOS #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/IJYVas18e9
Other players added their voices as well:
Champ ❤️ https://t.co/rhfBuRFcdL— victoria azarenka (@vika7) July 10, 2021
Congrats @ashbarty well deserved 🏆🇦🇺🙌👏 #Wimbledon @Wimbledon https://t.co/oiAsPQXCm2— Gabriela Sabatini (@sabatinigabyok) July 10, 2021
Congrats @ashbarty! So happy for you 👏🏽 #Wimbledon— Madison Keys (@Madison_Keys) July 10, 2021
Congratulations, @ashbarty! You are always joy to watch on court! 👏🏻— Barbora Strycova (@BaraStrycova) July 10, 2021
Well done to Karolina on a great tournament, too. https://t.co/P3vLIK1Rs3
What an incredible performance by @ashbarty! Congratulations to the new #Wimbledon champion! 🙌🏻 https://t.co/CTJcu1MMhC— Mary Pierce (@_MaryPierce) July 10, 2021
It was only a matter of time 👏🏼🙌🏼 https://t.co/khX6FjzHKl— Katie Boulter (@katiecboulter) July 10, 2021
Huge congrats Ash! So well deserved and earned, champion💞 https://t.co/SNrb64e2U8— Shelby Rogers (@Shelby_Rogers_) July 10, 2021
The press also took stock of Barty's hard-fought, three-set victory over former World No.1 Karolina Pliskova.
Tumaini Carayol at The Guardian said that "there was nothing in the world that was going to stop Ashleigh Barty from taking the Wimbledon title she had arrived on these shores to claim."
"There have long been comparisons between [Barty and former World No.1 Evonne Goolagong], with Barty playing a similar all-court game, as well as sharing a similar modest and popular personality and indigenous Australian heritage," writes Sonia Oxley at BBC. "They now also have their names on the Venus Rosewater Dish."
"It wasn’t the preferred route, but Ash Barty knew it was necessary," stated Joel Drucker at TENNIS, calling her path to the Wimbledon crown "comparable to Barty’s playing style: logical, flexible, poetically fitting."
.....More to follow throughout the day!