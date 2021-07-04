Top seed Ashleigh Barty has claimed her second Grand Slam crown, and first at Wimbledon, with a 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-3 defeat of No.8 seed Karolina Pliskova in one hour and 55 minutes.

Barty is the first Australian to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1980, and the first woman to win Wimbledon as No.1 seed since Serena Williams in 2016. The 2011 girls' champion, Barty is also the third player in the Open Era to back up a junior Wimbledon title with the senior one, following Ann Jones, Martina Hingis and Amélie Mauresmo.

Most significantly, Barty's triumph comes on the 50th anniversary of Goolagong Cawley's first Wimbledon title in 1971. Seven-time major champion Goolagong Cawley was the first Indigenous Australian to win a Grand Slam, and a trailblazer for players such as Barty, who was named Tennis Australia's National Indigenous Tennis Ambassador in 2018. This year, Barty has paid sartorial tribute to Goolagong Cawley via her scallop-hemmed dress.

Since 2015, all but one Roland Garros champion has won Wimbledon in the next year the tournament has been held. Serena Williams triumphed in Paris in 2015, then in London in 2016. Garbiñe Muguruza and Simona Halep won their first majors at the French Open in 2016 and 2018 respectively, and their second at Wimbledon in 2017 and 2019 - a pattern Barty has followed.

In the first Wimbledon final to go to three sets since 2012, Barty got off to an emphatic start, winning the first 14 points and four games in a row. She also led 3-1 in the second set and served for victory at 6-5, but was pegged back by a determined Pliskova as the quality of the clash rose throughout the deciding set.