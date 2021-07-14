Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils have made GEMS Life forever. After getting engaged in April, the tennis power couple were married on Friday in a ceremony in Geneva, Switzerland.

"Best day of my life," Svitolina wrote on Instagram, as she shared photos of the big day. The World No.6 wore a gown by American designer Virgil Abloh's Off-White bridal collection, while Monfils wore a custom Off-White tuxedo in a coordinated lavender theme.

The congratulations rolled in from both the WTA and ATP family. "Yesss!!! Congrats guys," wrote Caroline Wozniacki. "LOVE THE LAVENDER," added Bethanie Mattek-Sands. Simona Halep, Caroline Garcia, Julia Goerges, Nick Kyrgios, Felix Auger-Aliasime, and Alex DeMinaur were also quick to congratulate the couple.

Monfils teased the wedding throughout the week on social media, capping it off with a photo of "Supergirl and Black Panther," which he captioned with "BIG DAY."

It will be a whirlwind turnaround for the couple, as the duo will continue their celebrations in Tokyo. Svitolina is set to represent Ukraine in both singles and doubles, with Monfils set to do the same for France. The Tokyo Olympics begin in one week on July 24th, with the tennis event set to kick off on July 25th.