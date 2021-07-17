Clara Burel, Timara Zidansek and Anhelina Kalinina were among the biggest movers in the latest WTA Rankings.

Last week, three WTA 250 tournaments were staged across Europe – the Livesport Prague Open, the Ladies Open Lausanne and Hungarian Grand Prix.

Here is a look at the Top 5 biggest ranking improvements among this week’s Top 100:

Clara Burel +27 (No.125 to No.98)

The 20-year-old Frenchwoman made her Top 100 debut this week, checking in at a career-high ranking of No.98. Burel defeated fellow Frenchwomen Fionna Ferro in the quarterfinals and Carolina Garcia in the semifinals en route to her first career WTA singles final appearance in Laussane.

Timara Zidansek +13 (No.50 to No.37)

Zidansek became the 12th first-time title winner of 2021 with her victory at Laussane, a WTA 250 clay-court tournament. Zidansek climbed to a career-high ranking of No.37. The 23-year-old Slovenian has improved her ranking 50 spots since starting the year at No.87.

Photo by Ladies Open Lausanne / Mathias Schulz

Zidansek wins in Lausanne: Read | Watch

Anhelina Kalinina +15 (No.95 to No.80)

Kalinina extended her streak to 14 consecutive match-wins – all on clay, across all levels. She has won back-to-back ITF women’s circuit titles, and last week in Budapest, she advanced to her first WTA final. Before her win streak, the 24- year-old Ukrainian was ranked No.125. Her success on clay throughout first half of July has resulted in a climb to a career-best ranking of No.80.

Tereza Martincova +11 (No.78 to No.67)

Martincova reached her first singles final in Prague. She continues to improve on her best ranking, moving to No.67 this week. After starting 2021 ranked No.120, Martincova made her Top 100 debut on April 5 and has kept climbing.

Yulia Putintseva +7 (No.42 to No.35)

Putintseva won her second career singles title last week in Budapest. She moved from No.42 to No.35.

Putintseva charges to second career title in Budapest: Read | Watch

Hungarian Jumps

Last week, the Hungarian home crowd was treated to the success of rising national stars in Budapest at the Hungarian Grand Prix. Dalma Galfi, a semifinalist, improved her ranking 25 spots, moving from No.176 to No.151, while fellow countrywoman Panna Udvardy advanced to the quarterfinals, climbing 23 spots (No.204 to a career-high No.181).

Photo by Trenka Attila/Hungarian Grand Prix

Closing in on Top 10

Barbora Krejcikova continued her best season by winning her third title of 2021. She took home her latest trophy last week in Prague without dropping a set. Krejcikova has won titles in three of her past four tournaments, while posting a 20-1 match record. On Monday, she moved up two spots, from No.13 to No.11, falling only three points of the Top 10.

Krejcikova triumphs over Martincova in all-Czech final to win Prague: Read | Watch