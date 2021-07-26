The calendar consists of four new fall tournaments, in Portoroz (Slovenia), Chicago (USA), Tenerife (Spain) and Courmayeur (Italy), as well as a return of the BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells).

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, USA - The WTA has today released an update to the 2021 WTA Tour calendar, outlining the final regular Tour events of the season from mid-September through October. The WTA Finals is currently still under review with an announcement surrounding the date and location forthcoming in the next few weeks.



This update covers tournaments from the conclusion of the US Open through the remainder of the 2021 regular season and will include a minimum of ten tournaments at WTA 250, 500 and 1000 levels.

The updated calendar features four new fall tournaments in Portoroz (Slovenia), Chicago (USA), Tenerife (Spain) and Courmayeur (Italy), as well as a return of the BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells) following its cancellation in 2020.



The updated 2021 WTA Tour calendar includes:

Week 37 (September 13) – WTA 250 tournaments in Luxembourg and Portoroz

Week 38 (September 20) – WTA 500 in Ostrava and WTA 250 in Seoul

Week 39 (September 27) – WTA 500 tournament in Chicago

Week 40/41 (October 4/11) – WTA 1000 in Indian Wells will take place over two weeks with a 96-player draw size

Week 42 (October 18) – WTA 500 Moscow and WTA 250 in Tenerife

Week 43 (October 25) – WTA 250 tournament in Courmayeur

Steve Simon, WTA Chairman and CEO, stated, "This latest phase of the Tour calendar will deliver our tournament offering this year to over 50 events as the WTA continues to provide a global platform to promote women’s tennis and reach our worldwide fanbase. We are excited about the conclusion of the 2021 season and look forward to providing further information about the WTA Finals in due course."

