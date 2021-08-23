Western & Southern Open champion Ashleigh Barty reached her 83rd consecutive week as the World No.1, while runner-up Jil Teichmann made a significant leap up the rankings.

Last week, the WTA Tour hosted a WTA 1000 tournament in Cincinnati, in addition to a WTA 125 series event in Chicago. While the World No.1 Ashleigh Barty emerged victorious at the Western & Southern Open, a pair of teenagers, Clara Tauson and Emma Raducanu, battled in the final in Chicago.

Barty reaches 90 weeks at top

Barty’s reign atop the WTA Rankings continues. She enters her 83rd consecutive week and 90th overall atop the rankings, the ninth most all time. Barty will need to protect her No.1 ranking for another eight weeks to equal Lindsay Davenport’s 98 weeks at No.1 in order to move into eighth place.

By winning the title in Cincinnati, Barty adds 900 ranking points and extends her lead at the top to 3,175 points ahead of World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka, who this week moved up to her career high.

Teenage success in Chicago

A pair of WTA teenagers advanced to the final at the WTA 125 series tournament staged in Chicago last week as Tauson topped Raducanu in a three-set championship match. As a result, the two 18- year-olds both achieved career-high rankings. Tauson jumped 24 spots from No.101 to No.77, while Raducanu moved from No.174 to No.150.

Cincinnati wildcard boosts ranking

Jil Teichmann, who reached a career-high ranking of No.40 earlier this year, advanced to the Cincinnati final last week. As a result, she jumps 32 rankings spot, climbing from No.76 to No.44. A wildcard into the main draw, the 24-year-old defeated three Top 12 ranked opponents in consecutive days -- No.2 Naomi Osaka (now No.3), No.12 Belinda Bencic and No.4 Karolina Pliskova, before falling to Barty.

