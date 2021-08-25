Six-time US Open champion Serena Williams has withdrawn from this year's edition of the tournament due to a torn hamstring.

"After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," Williams wrote on social media. "New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favorite places to play - I'll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering everyone on from afar. Thank you for your continued support and love. I'll see you soon."

Former World No.1 Williams, 39, sustained the hamstring injury at Wimbledon this year, where she was forced to retire midway through the first set in her opener against Aliaksandra Sasnovich. She has not competed since.

The American won her first Grand Slam title in Flushing Meadows in 1999 as a 17-year-old, and went on to be crowned champion in 2002, 2008, 2012, 2013 and 2014 as well. Her six US Open trophies are a joint Open Era record with Chris Evert. Last year, she reached the semifinals before falling to Victoria Azarenka.

Williams, who holds the Open Era Grand Slam title record with 23 major titles, has competed in just six tournaments this year, including semifinal runs at the Yarra Valley Classic and Australian Open, and a fourth-round showing at Roland Garros. She is currently ranked World No.22.