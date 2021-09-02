NEW YORK, New York - 2017 champion Sloane Stephens advanced to the third round of the US Open with a dominant 6-4, 6-2 win over No.21 seed Coco Gauff. With the roof closed on Arthur Ashe Stadium, Stephens saved the sole break point she faced to go unbroken against the 17-year-old American, moving her record in the second round of Slams to an impressive 24-3.

This was the first career meeting between Stephens and Gauff. Now ranked No.66, Stephens' form had been trending up since the start of the clay season this spring. On clay, the 2018 French Open finalist made the Charleston quarterfinals, Parma semifinals, and Round of 16 at Roland Garros. Since the clay season, small margins have stalled her results but not her form. Her last four losses have been hotly contested three-setters that came down to the wire.

Stephens' fortunes changed right away in New York. Drawn against her best friend Madison Keys in the first round, a rematch of the 2017 US Open final, Stephens edged Keys 6-3, 1-6, 7-6(7) in a high-level contest.

In contrast, Gauff is in the midst of the best season of her young career. The teenager won her first clay title in May and followed that up with her first major quarterfinal in Paris and a Round of 16 appearances at Wimbledon. But after her success on the natural surfaces, Gauff arrived in New York with just four matches on the summer hardcourts.

Turning Point: Little separated the two through the first set, as Stephens and Gauff rolled through their early service games, combining for four love holds through the first eight games. But serving at 4-4, Gauff fired three unforced errors, including a double-fault at 15-40 to hand over the first break of the match. Serving at 5-4, Stephens closed out the set by out-rallying Gauff in a 13-shot rally that ended when the young American misfired on a backhand.

The Sloane forehand is ON POINT tonight.



She takes the first set, 6-4, over Coco Gauff. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/mzOK4bkAgt — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2021

Gauff earned her only chance to break the Stephens serve early in the second set, but the 2017 champion's serve proved impervious. Serving at 2-2, 30-40, Stephens placed a 108mph unreturnable first serve and followed it with another wide serve to earn game point, which she converted.

Having saved break point, Stephens ratcheted up the return pressure. Gauff misfired on her third double-fault of the match to open the 2-3 game and Stephens continued her heavy, deep hitting to push Gauff well behind the baseline and earn a break at love and win the final four games to book her spot in the third round.

Stat of the Match: Stephens served at 84% for the match and held at love five times.

Next up for Stephens: Stephens joins Danielle Collins as the two Americans in the third round of the bottom half of the draw and will face either 2016 champion Angelique Kerber or Anhelina Kalinina.

More to follow...