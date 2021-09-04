Maria Sakkari reached the US Open round of 16 for the second straight year with a straight-set dismissal of Petra Kvitova on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

No.17 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece moved into the US Open round of 16 for the second year in a row by dispatching No.10 seed Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-3, on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Sakkari notched her eighth win over a Top 20 player this season as she swept to victory in an hour and 20 minutes. With the win, Sakkari leveled her head-to-head with Kvitova at 3-3, having lost her two most recent meetings with the former World No.2.

Stat corner: At the start of Saturday, two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova had won more matches at Grand Slam events than any other player still remaining in the draw (31 major match-wins in her career).

But that level of experience was not enough against the rising Sakkari, who posted her best Grand Slam result earlier this season when she reached the Roland Garros semifinals. Sakkari had 19 winners to 16 unforced errors in the match, and saved the two break points she faced on the day.

Under the radar 🤫@mariasakkari defeats Petra Kvitova 6-4, 6-3 to score her eighth Top-20 win this season! pic.twitter.com/U0sz9eViPp — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 4, 2021

By contrast, Kvitova's powerful left-handed game was off-form, as her 16 winners were more than doubled by 33 unforced errors. The big-serving Czech was even out-aced by Sakkari, by nine to five.

Key moments: Kvitova had the first big opportunity of the match when a stellar forehand down the line gave her double break point at 2-1. But the Czech missed three consecutive returns from there to give Sakkari game point, which the 17th seed converted to hold on for 2-2.

That began a crucial swing, as a powerful return by Sakkari in the very next game gave the Greek the lone break of the set for a 3-2 lead. Sakkari expertly held on from there, serving out the set at love with sturdy strikes which were unsuccessfully returned by Kvitova.

🇬🇷 @mariasakkari reaches Round 4 of the #USOpen for a second year in a row! pic.twitter.com/4EAo2BgpEf — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 4, 2021

Sakkari broke serve in the first game of the second set and she rolled to victory from there, collecting a second and final break of the set in the last game of the match for good measure.

Next up: An eye-catching tilt awaits Sakkari in the star-studded round of 16: she will face No.6 seed and 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, after the Canadian dismissed lucky loser Greet Minnen of Belgium on Saturday.

