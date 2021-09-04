Sixth seed Bianca Andreescu dropped just two games to lucky loser Greet Minnen in the US Open third round to extend her unbeaten record in Flushing Meadows to 10-0.

No.6 seed Bianca Andreescu remains unbeaten in the US Open main draw. The 2019 champion blazed past lucky loser Greet Minnen 6-1, 6-2 in just 67 minutes to reach the fourth round.

It is the second time that Andreescu has reached the second week of a major. She joins compatriot Leylah Fernandez in the last 16, marking the first time that two Canadians have made that stage of the US Open.

Andreescu, who did not compete in Flushing Meadows last year, has now won all 10 US Open main draw matches she has played. Her only losses at the tournament came in the first round of qualifying in 2017, to Liu Fangzhou, and 2018, to Olga Danilovic.

The 21-year-old impressed with the brutal efficiency of her win over Minnen, who was making her debut in the third round of a Slam. Andreescu is renowned for playing three-setters - since the start of her 2019 breakthrough season, 36 out of her 72 completed matches have gone to a decider. But after triumphing in a first-round thriller over Wimbledon quarterfinalist Viktorija Golubic, Andreescu has now won two matches in a row in straight sets.

Stat corner: Andreescu raced out of the gates, striking three authoritative winners in the first game, and barely let up. In total, she fired 21 winners to 11 unforced errors, with her backhand producing the most breathtaking shots.

By contrast, Minnen leaked 22 unforced errors, 14 of which came from a forehand that Andreescu repeatedly targeted with both power and a vicious slice. The Belgian's 17 winners were not enough to counter this.

However, a career-best major run will see Minnen make a long-awaited Top 100 debut. The 24-year-old first cracked the Top 110 in December 2019, but is currently still ranked World No.104.

What's next for Andreescu: Andreescu's first consecutive trio of wins since her run to the Miami final in March will set a clash with either No.10 seed Petra Kvitova or No.17 seed Maria Sakkari. She triumphed over Sakkari 7-6(7), 3-6, 7-6(4) in the Miami semifinals this year, but has not played Kvitova before.