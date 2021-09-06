18-year-old Emma Raducanu became just the third qualifier to reach the US Open women's singles quarterfinals in the Open Era after dispatching Shelby Rogers on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Emma Raducanu continued the burgeoning youth movement at the US Open with aplomb on Monday, as the 18-year-old Brit moved into the first Grand Slam quarterfinal of her career with a dominant 6-2, 6-1 win over Shelby Rogers of the United States.

With her commanding 65-minute victory over last year’s US Open quarterfinalist Rogers, Raducanu became just the third qualifier to reach the US Open women’s singles quarterfinals in the Open Era (since 1968). The previous two were Barbara Gerken in 1981 and Kaia Kanepi in 2017.

In only her second main-draw appearance at a Grand Slam event (following her breakthrough run to the round of 16 at this year's Wimbledon), Raducanu extends the stellar performances by teenagers at this year’s US Open, joining Canada's Leylah Fernandez, who turned 19 today, in the elite eight.

This is the first time since 2009 that multiple teenagers reached the women’s singles quarterfinals at the US Open. 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz of Spain has also reached the men’s singles quarterfinals this year.

Stat corner: 150th-ranked Raducanu’s rise has come at the expense of numerous experienced, highly-ranked players: with her victory over World No.43 Rogers, she has earned her third straight win over a Top 50 player this week. She is now 5-0 against Top 50 opposition in her career.

Raducanu’s victories this week have also been straightforward: she has not dropped a set in any of her three victories in qualifying and her four main-draw wins. The British teen has dropped a mere 15 games in her four main-draw matches.

Against Rogers, Raducanu played her powerful game with precision, out-winnering hard-hitting Rogers by 18 to 14, while also keeping her unforced error count low, with just 14 miscues. Rogers, on the other hand, was undone by 29 unforced errors.

Raducanu was also rampant on return, claiming 61 percent of points off of the Rogers service. That allowed her to convert five of her nine break points in the affair, booking a place in the first Tour-level quarterfinal of her career.

British Women to Reach the US Open Singles Quarterfinals in Open Era (since 1968)

Virginia Wade: 1968 (won the title), 1969, 1970, 1972, 1973, 1975, 1977, and 1979

Ann Jones: 1968

Joyce Williams: 1971

Jo Durie: 1983

Johanna Konta: 2019

Emma Raducanu: 2021

Key moments: The first three games of the match were actually quite closely contested. Both players stared down break points in each of those games, but only Raducanu dropped serve, in the very first game of the match after a wide forehand.

But after triumphing in a long rally to break back for 2-2, Raducanu took control. The Brit jumped all over returns to earn another break and a 4-2 lead, and she collected a third straight break for good measure, wrapping up the set with a forehand down the line.

Raducanu charged through the second set, grabbing a 5-0 lead after winning an 11th game in a row. Serving for the match at 5-1, Raducanu faced some adversity, seeing three match points fall by the wayside and having to overcome three break points. But the teen was undeterred and converted her fourth match point after a netted return by Rogers.

Next up: Raducanu will level up in the quarterfinals as she faces her first seed of the week, which will also be her first match against a Top 20 player in her young career. No.11 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, the Olympic champion and a 2019 US Open semifinalist, will face Raducanu, after she beat No.7 seed Iga Swiatek earlier on Monday.

