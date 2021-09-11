The No.2 seeds won their second Grand Slam title as a team with a 7-5, 6-2 win against Giuliana Olmos and Marcelo Arevalo.

Desirae Krawczyk and Joe Salisbury overcame Giuliana Olmos and Marcelo Arevalo 7-5, 6-2 to win the US Open, their second major title as a team.

The American Krawczyk and Great Britain's Salisbury, the No.2 seeds, were teaming for the third time this season. In February, they advanced to the semifinals at the Australian Open, and a few months later went on to win Roland Garros.

“It has been an amazing couple of tournaments together,” Krawczyk said in her on-court interview. “It has just been great. We have a great chemistry. It has been amazing. Thank you to everyone for coming out to watch us and we can’t wait to come back next year.”

Salisbury became the first player to sweep the US Open men’s and mixed doubles title since Bob Bryan in 2010, while Krawczyk became first player to win three straight major mixed doubles trophies since Mahesh Bhupathi in 2005. At Wimbledon, she teamed with Neal Skupski to win the championship.

Krawczyk and Salisbury were strong from the start. Together, they won 82 percent (28 of 34) of their first-serve points.

Desirae Krawczyk wins #USOpen mixed doubles with Joe Salisbury to become the 7th player in the Open Era to win 3 of 4 mixed titles in one season



2015 - Martina Hingis and Leander Paes

1985 - Martina Navratilova

1979 - Bob Hewitt

1969 - Marty Riessen and Margaret Court — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) September 11, 2021

They closed the net well and returned with depth throughout the match. After breaking in the 11th game of the first set, Krawczyk and Salisbury held serve to take the early lead.

The second seeds raced to a 3-1 lead in the second and raised their level in the crucial moments. They saved all five break points they faced to secure the win in 74 minutes.

Arevalo of El Salvador, 30, was the first men’s or women’s player from Central America to compete in a major final. He teamed with Olmos for the first time in New York.

“He messaged me, but it was just so much fun playing with him,” Olmos said. “He has so much energy and is so fun on the court. For me, the most important thing is to play and have fun and I think that is what we have done this week."

Afterward, Salisbury tried to put his two weeks into perspective.

“Just being back here and playing the US Open with all of you guys with the fans back, it has been so much fun. To come away with two titles, I could not have even dreamt of that," he said. "Finishing by winning the title with Des, we have had so much fun together.”

Added Krawczyk: "Yeah, I mean, honestly, it hasn't really sunk in yet. No, I'm just happy to be able to play in front of a lot of friends and family here and to play with Joe and have our whole team with us. It's just been a good two weeks."