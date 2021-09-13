After a busy two weeks at the US Open, there was plenty of movement in the latest rankings, including this year's singles champion Emma Raducanu, who rose more than 100 spots.

The final Grand Slam of the 2021 season produced the first all-teen final in 22 years, causing a shakeup among this week’s rankings. For the first time in six years, Britain has a new top player, while Canada boasts two women in the Top 30 for the first time in 34 years. And in doubles, there is a change atop the rankings.

Hsieh Su-Wei returns to doubles No.1

Hsieh Su-Wei has returned to the top of the WTA Doubles Rankings this week, replacing Elise Mertens, who held the top spot for nine consecutive weeks. This week marks Hsieh’s 40th career week at No.1. She returns to the top spot for the first time since the week of Feb. 15 earlier this year.

Hsieh and Mertens teamed up at the US Open. The top seeds and advanced to the quarterfinals before falling to Coco Gauff and Catherine McNally.

US Open champion’s ascension

US Open champion Emma Raducanu jumps 127 spots in this week’s WTA Rankings, moving from No.150 to No.23. Raducanu started the year at No. 345 (11 best among British woman), but her ranking has been on a rapid climb in the past three months. The British teenager has won 21 of her past 25 matches. After reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon as a wildcard, Raducanu’s ranking improved from No.338 to No.179, helping her secure a spot in qualifying at the US Open.

By winning the US Open as a qualifier, Raducanu earns 2,040 points. She also overtakes Johanna Konta as the highest-ranked woman from Britain. Konta had held the distinction for 310 consecutive weeks (since the week of Oct. 5, 2015).

Fernandez joins Top 30

US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez jumps 45 spots, climbing from No.73 to No.28. Fernandez joins fellow Canadian Bianca Andreescu (No.20) in the Top 30, giving Canada two woman ranked in the Top 30 for the first time in 34 years. The last time that happened was the week of Sept. 14, 1987, when Helen Kelesi (No.29) and Carling Basset-Seguso (No.30) were both ranked in the Top 30.

WTA 125 Title Gives Sherif a Boost

Egypt’s Mayar Sherif continues her breakthrough season. She moves to a career-high ranking of No.74, a 22-position improvement (from No.96) from the last rankings update. After falling to Raducanu in the final round of qualifying at the US Open, Sherif quickly rebounded by capturing the title at the WTA 125 series event staged in Karlsruhe, Germany.

Sherif defeated Italy’s Martina Trevisan in the championship match at the WTA 125 tournament. The run to the final allowed for Trevisan to reach a career-high ranking of No.79. She climbed 27 spots (from No.106).

Other notable rankings movements

--While Ashleigh Barty and Aryna Sabalenka remain unchanged atop this week’s rankings, a quarterfinal run pushes Karolina Pliskova up one spot to No.3 and Elina Svitolina sits at Top 4.

--Barbora Krejcikova moved up two spots from No.9 to No.7.

Photo by Getty Images

--Belgium’s Greet Minnen earned a spot in the US Open main draw as a lucky loser and made the most of her second chance by advancing to the third round for the first time at a Slam. Minnen moves up 26 spots this week from No.104 to a career-high No.78.

--US Open semifinalist Maria Sakkari climbed five spots, moving from No.18 to No.13.

--By winning the US Open doubles title, Zhang Shuai’s doubles ranking improved 13 spots, moving to No.14 (from No.27), while Samantha Stosur climbed 34 spots, from No.55 to No.21.