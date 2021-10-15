Elise Mertens, Iga Swiatek, Magda Linette and Ons Jabeur were your contenders for Singles Shot of the Month presented by Cambridge Global Payments in September. Linette's was the one that stood out and earned your vote.
Your doubles contenders were Greet Minnen/Alison Van Uytvanck, Andreja Klepac/Tamara Zidansek, Sania Mirza/Zhang Shuai, and Lucie Hradecka/Marie Bouzkova. Winning your vote for Doubles Shot of the Month were Sania Mirza and Zhang Shuai.
