Garbiñe Muguruza became the first Spanish player to reach the singles final at the WTA Finals since 1993, besting compatriot Paula Badosa in the opening semifinal in Guadalajara.

No.6 seed Garbiñe Muguruza emerged triumphant in the all-Spanish semifinal at the Akron WTA Finals on Tuesday afternoon, ousting No.7 seed Paula Badosa, 6-3, 6-3, to book a spot in the prestigious final in Guadalajara.

In the first meeting between the countrywomen, former World No.1 Muguruza took an hour and 25 minutes to dismiss Badosa and make it into the championship match of the season-ending event for the first time.

Fast facts: The semifinal showdown guaranteed a Spaniard into the singles championship of the WTA Finals for only the second time. Former World No.1 Arantxa Sanchez Vicario of Spain was the runner-up to Germany’s Stefanie Graf in 1993.

The victor proved to be two-time Grand Slam champion Muguruza, who continues her long stretch of excellent form on Mexican soil. Muguruza now boasts a 13-2 main-draw win-loss record in Mexico over her career.

Muguruza notched her sixth Top 10 win of the season and her 41st Top 10 win overall with her victory over Badosa, the newest member of the Top 10. Muguruza has now won 41 matches this season, her highest total since 2017, when she finished the year 45-18.

Match stats: It was a commanding display by 28-year-old Muguruza, who bested her 24-year-old compatriot by using relentless pressure from start to finish. Muguruza was never broken in the clash, saving all three break points she faced.

Muguruza won 81 percent of points when she got her first serve into play, and took charge when returning Badosa's second serves, winning 64 percent of those points and grabbing three service breaks in the process.

Next up: Into the final of the season-ending championships for the first time, Muguruza awaits the result of the nightcap semifinal between Estonia's Anett Kontaveit and Greece's Maria Sakkari. Whichever of those three players wins the event will garner the first WTA Finals singles title for their nation.

