The WTA is celebrating Giving Tuesday this year by continuing the work of WTA Charites throughout the global community. To kick off the day, WTA Charities will renew a partnership with the Ronald McDonald House by giving globally to help provide meals, children’s garden supplies, air purifiers and supplies for families in addition to adopting a family room for a year in the local Ronald McDonald House situated next door to the WTA’s global headquarters in St. Petersburg, Florida. WTA Charities has also committed to donating a meal to a local foodbank for each WTA player, coach, team member and staff member who has been vaccinated.

WTA Charities continues the 2021 ACEing Cancer Campaign with Cancer Research Racquet which has already raised a total of $175,000 in donations. Through the campaign, the WTA, WTA Charities and Cancer Research Racquet will be able to fund a research grant focused on women's cancer in honor of the late Hall of Famer Jana Novotna. ­Novotna, who died from cervical cancer in 2017 at the age of 49 would have celebrated her 53rd birthday on Oct. 2. The WTA will select a research grant recipient following the conclusion of the fundraising campaign at the end of the year. To learn more or to make a donation, visit wtatennis.com/aceingcancer.