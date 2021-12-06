The 2020 Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek and 2020 Coach of the Year Piotr Sierzputowski have decided the end their five-year partnership. The World No.9 announced the amicable split on social media.

"I’ve started my pre-season, but today I would like to tell you something significant," Swiatek wrote. "After more than 5 years I’ve decided to finish my cooperation with my coach Piotr Sierzputowski. This change is really challenging for me and this decision wasn’t easy, either ...

"As tennis players we meet on our path a lot of people who contribute great value into our work and, often, into our life too, because we spend almost the whole year on tour together. I found out that sometimes in our professional life we need changes to develop more, evolve and meet other people with whom we’re going to create a cooperation for the next stages of our development.



"I would like to thank you Coach for everything that you did for me. We gave each other so much and I hope that we’ll continue to grow and develop with this experience we’ve gained together. I owe you a lot and truly appreciate the time we’ve spent together. All those years enabled us to be in the place that we are now."

Coaches Corner: How Sierzputowski steered Swiatek to success

"I suppose you may have questions about what’s next. I have everything I need to be able to work and I would like to focus on my pre-season without any outside pressure. I hope you’ll understand it."

Photo by WTA/Jimmie48

Swiatek and Sierzputowski, 29, first teamed up when the future champion was just 14 and the duo have enjoyed great success together. Under Sierzputowski's watch, Swiatek won junior Wimbledon in 2018 and proceeded to transition onto the main tour seamlessly.

In 2020, Swiatek made history at 19 years old, where at Roland Garros she became the first Polish player to win a major title. She built on that breakout success in 2021. This past season, she was the only player to make the second week of all four majors and made her Top 10 debut.

Read: Sierzputowski looks back on 2021 - 'We achieved all the goals we set'

"After more than 5 years my cooperation with Iga has finished," Sierzputowski wrote on Instagram. "It has been a long time, especially in tennis. It’s natural that we need changes in work and, usually, they’re becoming chances.

"I’m very glad about those 5 years when Iga gradually was developing herself and in the last two seasons she won not only the French Open, but two other WTA titles, too. Iga stayed at the world class top and proved her worth, so of course - there are some opportunities and I’m going to need some time for a couple of conversations and then I’ll make a decision.

"Big thanks to Iga and to the whole team for all those years. I wish Iga the best, good luck to you and to the team."