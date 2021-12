We have broken voting into two groups for the 2021 WTA Shot of the Year. Watch the Group A finalist shots right here for both Singles and Doubles and cast your vote!

Every month in 2021, you chose the WTA Shot of the Month presented by Corpay. Now it’s time to pick the most impressive hotshot for the 2021 WTA Shot of the Year across both Singles and Doubles.

We’ve broken voting into two groups - the best shots from the first half of the year (A) and the second half of the year (B). Today, vote for your favorite shots below from Group A.

Singles January - May: View the video of the contenders here!

Doubles January - May: View the video of the contenders here!