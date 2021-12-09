The WTA 1000 Tournament of the Year BNP Paribas Open has been recognized for the 12th time; the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy receives the WTA 500 Tournament of the Year honor; and the Phillip Island Trophy and Tenerife Ladies Open tie for WTA 250 Tournament of the Year.

ST PETERSBURG, FL, USA – The WTA has announced the winners of the 2021 WTA Tournament Awards as voted on by WTA players.

The WTA Tournament of the Year Award winners have received recognition from WTA players due to the excellence of their staff and organization, passionate fans and wider dedication to the sport and its athletes.

The tournament awards are broken down into three categories, reflecting the different levels of WTA tournaments, with the winners as follows:

WTA 1000: BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells)

WTA 500: St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy

WTA 250 (tie): Phillip Island Trophy (Melbourne) and Tenerife Ladies Open

The BNP Paribas Open is celebrating its eighth successive year as one of the outstanding tournaments of the season and 12th time overall, while the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy picks up its third consecutive accolade.

Watch: WTA 250 Tournaments of the Year: Phillip Island Trophy and Tenerife Ladies Open | WTA 500 Tournament of the Year: St. Petersburg Ladies Open

The WTA 250 category resulted in a tie this season, as first-year tournaments Phillip Island Trophy in Melbourne and the Tenerife Ladies Open both receive the honor.

The Karen Krantzcke Sportsmanship Award and Peachy Kellmeyer Player Service Award, which are voted on by the players, and the WTA Coach of the Year, voted on by WTA coaches, will be announced on Sunday, December 12.