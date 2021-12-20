US Open champion Emma Raducanu was named the 2021 BBC Sports Personality of the Year after a public vote.

US Open champion Emma Raducanu was named the BBC Sports Personality of the Year after a public vote, becoming the third WTA player to win the award in its 67-year history.

Raducanu became the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title since Virginia Wade at Wimbledon 1977 after defeating Leylah Fernandez in the Flushing Meadows final in September. As an 18-year-old ranked World No.150 competing in her fourth Tour-level main draw, she did not drop a set en route to becoming the first qualifier in history to lift a major trophy.

Raducanu follows in the footsteps of three-time Grand Slam champions Wade and Ann Jones as BBC Sports Personality of the Year winners. Wade and Jones collected the award after their Wimbledon triumphs in 1977 and 1969 respectively. Additionally on the ATP side, Greg Rusedski (1997) and Andy Murray (2013, 2015-16) have won the award.

Raducanu beat two Olympic gold medallists into second and third place - diver Tom Daley and swimmer Adam Peaty. She is the first woman to win the BBC Sports Personality of the Year since equestrian Zara Phillips in 2006.

"I'm really happy with this," said Raducanu in her acceptance speech. "I've watched Sports Personality of the Year growing up and it's an honour to be among those past winners.

"I'm happy for British tennis as well, and that we've managed to get this award... again!

"Thanks to all the fans and voters, this year has been insane. The energy this year playing at Wimbledon in front of my home crowd, that was something I've never felt before."