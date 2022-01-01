World No.1 Ashleigh Barty and No.2 Aryna Sabalenka headline the first WTA 500 of the season at the Adelaide International.

The first main draw of the 2022 season is out and the Adelaide International, a WTA 500 event, will see a rematch of one of the best finals of the 2021 season, with Indian Wells champion Paula Badosa will face Victoria Azarenka in the first round.

Read: Everything you need to know about the 2022 Australian swing

Led by World No.1 Ashleigh Barty and No.2 Aryna Sabalenka, the Adelaide International boasts a field that includes five of the Top 10, including 2021 champion Iga Swiatek, No.5 Maria Sakkari, and No.8 Badosa. Barty is set to play her first tournament since the US Open, having shut down her phenomenal season to return home after New York.

2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, Elena Rybakina, and Elina Svitolina round out the top eight seeds. As the top two seeds, Barty and Sabalenka have byes into the second round.

Badosa outlasts Azarenka in 3-hour Indian Wells final: Highlights

The top half of the draw is loaded, with Barty, Swiatek, Badosa, Kenin, Petra Kvitova, Coco Gauff, and US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez vying for a positive start to the season. The blockbuster match-up of the first round features Badosa against Azarenka, with the winner to play either Kvitova or Australian wildcard Priscilla Hon. In their first meeting, Badosa narrowly edged Azarenka 7-6(5), 2-6, 7-6(2) in the final of the BNP Paribas Open last October.

Were do I have to sign?🤪💪 https://t.co/7ehtEnC5vA — Paula Badosa (@paulabadosa) October 18, 2021

The top seeds in the bottom half of the draw include Sabalenka, Sakkari, Rybakina, and Svitolina. Seeded at No.3, Sakkari will open against 2021 French Open semifinalist Tamara Zidansek, while No.7 seeded Rybakina will face Australian wildcard Storm Sanders. No.8 seed Svitolina faces Russia's Anastasia Gasonova in the first round.

Main draw play begins on Monday, January 3rd at 11:00 a.m.

For the full draw, click here.