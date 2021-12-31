From the Adelaide International through the Australian Open, here is everything you need to know about the first month of the 2022 tennis season.

The new WTA season kicks off with six tournaments that make up the Australian summer swing, which begins Monday, Jan. 3.

Here's how the Australian Summer played out last season:

Australian Open: [3] Naomi Osaka d. [23] Jennifer Brady, 6-4, 6-3.

Yarra Valley Classic: [1] Ashleigh Barty d. [6] Garbiñe Muguruza, 7-6(3), 6-4

Gippsland Trophy: [7] Elise Mertens d. Kaia Kanepi, 6-4, 6-1

Adelaide International: [5] Iga Swiatek d. [2] Belinda Bencic, 6-2, 6-2

Grampians Trophy: [6] Anett Kontaveit, Ann Li (final abandoned)

Phillip Island Trophy: Daria Kasatkina d. [13] Marie Bouzkova, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2

Week 1: Jan. 3

Adelaide International 1 (WTA 500)

Venue: Memorial Drive

Draw Ceremony: Saturday, Jan. 1, 12 p.m. local

Main Draw begins: Monday, Jan. 3, 11:00 a.m.

Singles Final: Sunday, Jan. 9, NB 4:00 p.m.

Doubles Final: Saturday, Jan. 8, NB 3:30 p.m.

Adelaide will host two WTA events in the first two weeks of the season, with the WTA 500 leading the way. Headlining the tournament are World No.1 and 2020 champion Ashleigh Barty, 2021 Adelaide champion Iga Swiatek, along with No.5 Maria Sakkari and No.8 Paula Badosa.

Read: Swiatek eyes 'peaceful' return to Adelaide in 2022 kickoff

2021 Adelaide Highlights: Swiatek's Top 10 Points

Melbourne Summer Set 1 & 2 (WTA 250s)

Venue: Melbourne Park

Draw Ceremony: Sunday, Jan. 2

Main Draw begins: Tuesday, Jan. 4, 11:00 a.m.

Singles Finals: Sunday, Jan 9, 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Doubles Finals: Sunday, Jan. 9, 2:00 p.m.

Melbourne Park will host two concurrent WTA 250s during Week 1, where Australian Open defending champion Naomi Osaka is set to return, along with US Open champion Emma Raducanu and former No.1 Simona Halep. The entry list will be split on Friday, Dec. 31, with the main draw released on Sunday, Jan. 2.

Season Preview: How the return of Barty and Osaka will shape the Aussie Swing

Week 2: Jan. 10

Sydney Tennis Classic (WTA 500)

Venue: Sydney Olympic Park

Draw Ceremony: Saturday, Jan. 8, 4:30 p.m.

Main Draw begins: Monday, Jan. 10

Singles Final: Saturday, Jan. 15, 5:00 p.m.

Doubles Final: Saturday, Jan. 15, 1:00 p.m.

The WTA returns to Sydney Olympic Park for the first time since 2019, with a WTA 500 event topped by Barty and Muguruza.

Season Preview: Navratilova and Shriver tap Muguruza for big 2022

Adelaide International 2 (WTA 250)

Venue: Memorial Drive

Draw Ceremony: Sunday, Jan. 9, 12:00 p.m.

Main Draw begins: Monday, Jan. 10

Singles Final: Saturday, Jan. 15, 4:00 p.m.

Doubles Final: Friday, Jan. 14, 3:00 p.m.

Weeks 3 and 4: Jan. 17

Australian Open (Grand Slam)

Venue: Melbourne Park

Key Withdrawals: Karolina Pliskova, Bianca Andreescu and Serena Williams

Draw Ceremony: Thursday, Jan. 13

Main Draw begins: Monday, Jan. 17

Singles Final: Saturday, Jan. 29, 7:30 p.m.

Doubles Final: Sunday, Jan. 30, 3:00 p.m.

The first major of the season will miss out on the star power of Serena Williams, Bianca Andreescu and Karolina Pliskova, but the entry list remains jam packed. Come back at the conclusion of Week 1 for a complete breakdown of the seedings and storylines.