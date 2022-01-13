No.4 seed Anett Kontaveit moved through to the semifinals after No.7 Ons Jabeur seed retired due to a low back injury after losing the opening set. Awaiting her is No.3 seed Barbora Krejcikova.

Anett Kontaveit scored her first tour-level win against Ons Jabeur at the Sydney Tennis Classic on Thursday, but not in the way she might've hoped.

The No.4 seed secured a semifinal berth when Jabeur, seeded No.7, retired with a low back injury after losing the opener, 6-4.

After nearly an hour on court, Jabeur received a medical timeout after the set was completed, and attempted to start the second set: after serving a let and a first-serve fault, the Tunisian walked to the net for a match-ending hug.

"I really hope that Ons is going to be fine for next week and that it's nothing too serious," Kontaveit said. "The first set was really competitive and we've had some tough matches before, but she's always come on top. I was really happy to get the set and that I was playing the way I was playing."

❤️❤️❤️❤️ good luck 💪💪 — Ons Jabeur (@Ons_Jabeur) January 13, 2022

Kontaveit lost to Jabeur twice last season, but Thursday's meeting Down Under was the pair's first since the were two of the main characters of the season-ending story where Kontaveit eclipsed Jabeur for the eight and final spot at the Akron WTA Finals in Guadalajara. In the 51-minute set, Kontaveit won the last three games en route to the abridged victory.

With eyes on a fourth straight final, she advances to a semifinal against No.3 seed Barbora Krejcikova, who eased to a 6-0, 6-2 win over France's Caroline Garcia.

Kontaveit's single set was nearly as long as Krejcikova's completed victory, as the reigning French Open champion needed just 68 minutes to advance past Garcia and into the final four.

More to come...