Hsieh/Ostapenko dethrone Siniakova/Townsend to reach Wimbledon doubles final

Hsieh Su-wei and Jelena Ostapenko upset top seeds Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend in Wimbledon doubles semifinals. They will face Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens in the final after Hsieh and Mertens won the Wimbledon title together four years ago.

Fourth seeds Hsieh Su-wei and Jelena Ostapenko dethroned defending champions and No. 1 seeds Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend 6-4, 7-5 in the women's doubles semifinals at Wimbledon on Friday, setting a championship match with No. 8 seeds Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens.

While neither team has won Wimbledon before, none of the four players who'll compete in Sunday's final are new to the stage of a Grand Slam final. In fact, each team has a Wimbledon champion: Hsieh and Mertens won the title together in 2021, beating Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina. The former top-ranked pair also won the 2024 Australian Open together, and are each bidding for their fifth Grand Slam women's doubles title on opposite sides of the net.

Ostapenko, meanwhile, will look to win her second major after taking the US Open title last summer with Lyudmyla Kichenok, while Kudermetova seeks a first Grand Slam of any kind.

A day after winning her first Grand Slam title in mixed doubles -- she now has 11 majors overall -- World No. 1 Siniakova was unable to seal a second final this fortnight as Hsieh and Ostapenko sealed the upset in 1 hour and 41 minutes on No. 1 Court. The top seeds led 3-1 early in the first set, but after being broken back, they went on the lose the last three games.

In set two, Hsieh and Ostapenko broke in the first game and kept the lead throughout -- and saved two break points in a crucial eighth game that would've pulled Siniakova and Townsend level at 4-4.

In the first semifinal, Kudermetova and Mertens came from a set down to defeat unseeded Desirae Krawczyk and Olivia Gadecki, 3-6, 6-0, 6-3.