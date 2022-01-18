Sorana Cirstea knocked former finalist Petra Kvitova out of the Australian Open for the second straight season on Tuesday in Melbourne. Among other early results, Elise Mertens beat Vera Zvonareva in a battle between former Australian Open semifinalists.

Sorana Cirstea bundled 2019 runner-up Petra Kvitova out of the Australian Open for the second straight year, with the Romanian notching a 6-2, 6-2 first-round victory over the former World No.2 in John Cain Arena on Tuesday.

Cirstea, just outside this year's seedings at World No.38, had a 2-hour, three-set win over Kvitova in the second round at Melbourne Park last year. She had an even easier go of it this time around, needing only 71 minutes to upset the No.20 seed from the Czech Republic.

The Romanian was never broken in the clash. With the victory, Cirstea edged closer to parity in her rivalry with the Czech, as Kvitova now leads their head-to-head by a slim 5-4 margin.

Cirstea's 38th career Top 20 win adds to her recent resurgence. The 31-year-old has risen nearly 50 spots in the rankings since the end of 2020, and she won her first title in 13 years in Istanbul last season.

Soaring in Melbourne 😎@sorana_cirstea upsets the Czech Kvitova for the second straight year at the #AusOpen. pic.twitter.com/tpWotK45Od — wta (@WTA) January 18, 2022

Cirstea was clutch on break points in the first set, converting two of three while Kvitova went 0-for-2. In the second set, Cirstea was outstanding returning the typically fearsome Kvitova serve, cracking huge replies as she won nearly half of the Czech's service points.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova boldly saved four match points, two on her serve at 5-1, and two more on Cirstea's serve at 5-2. But Cirstea at last closed out the match on her fifth chance as a Kvitova forehand flew wide.

Mertens ousts Zvonareva

In a first-round battle between former Australian Open semifinalists, No.19 seed Elise Mertens of Belgium defeated Vera Zvonareva of Russia 6-4, 7-5 in just under two hours.

Mertens, who reached the final four in Melbourne in 2018, claimed her second win in two meetings with former World No.2 Zvonareva, who was an Australian Open semifinalist back in 2009 and 2011.

Mertens had three more winners and five fewer unforced errors than Zvonareva as she eked out two close sets. Mertens has reached the third round or better in all four of her prior Australian Open main-draw showings.

...More to come from Melbourne Park as the day continues!