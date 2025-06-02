By the numbers: Keys reaches first Roland Garros quarterfinal in six years

Madison Keys advances to the Roland Garros quarterfinals after defeating Hailey Baptiste. She faces Coco Gauff next, aiming to equal her best French Open result. Keys has won 11 consecutive Grand Slam matches and seeks to join the elite group of players who have won both the Australian Open and French Open in the same year.

Madison Keys moved through to the quarterfinals at Roland Garros for the first time since 2019 with a 6-3, 7-5 win over fellow American Hailey Baptiste on Monday. Her upcoming match against No. 2 seed Coco Gauff will be her third appearance in the last eight in Paris, and she would match her all-time best result at the French Open win a victory.

Australian Open champion Keys has now won 11 straight Grand Slam matches, and is also hoping to be the sixth woman to win in Melbourne and Paris in the same year after Margaret Court, Stefanie Graf, Monica Seles, Jennifer Capriati and Serena Williams.

Against Baptiste, she came through a routine first set but had to battle in the second; she came from 3-1 down early on, and was two points from losing the set when her younger compatriot -- in the midst of her deepest-ever run at a major -- pushed the 10th game to deuce.

Read on for more facts and figures from Keys' latest major victory.

3: Keys has now won three straight matches against Baptiste after losing their first head-to-head match in Washington, D.C. six years ago -- when the latter was 17 years old. At the time, that was Baptiste's first career win over a Top 20 opponent.

More to come...