No.13 seed and defending champion Naomi Osaka continued to thrive in Melbourne, posting her 15th consecutive win in the city 6-0, 6-4 over Madison Brengle in the second round of the Australian Open.

Osaka has also won 24 of her past 25 matches in Melbourne dating back to 2019. This encompasses her two Australian Open crowns in 2019 and 2021, semifinal showings at the 2021 Gippsland Trophy and Melbourne Summer Set 1 this year (both of which ended in walkovers), and a third-round run at the 2020 Australian Open (losing to Coco Gauff).

The last time Osaka had played Brengle was in the 2013 Rock Hill ITF W25 event, one day after her 16th birthday. Brengle had won 6-2, 6-2 that day; eight years on, Osaka turned the tables to concede just four games herself. In the third round, she will face a second American in a row in an intriguing first-time clash with Amanda Anisimova.

Match management: The first set was as dominant as the scoreline suggests. Osaka wrapped it in 20 minutes for the loss of only nine points, four of which were in its final game. The Japanese No.1 slammed 13 winners and seemed impregnable in every department.

When Brengle finally got on the scoreboard with a hold in the second game of the second set, the 31-year-old raised her arms in mock triumph and some relief. This turned out to be the foothold she needed to make the match competitive.

Brengle had managed to progress 6-1, 0-6, 5-0 (ret.) over Dayana Yastremska in the first round while hitting just one winner. Her second and third of the tournament, both on the backhand side, came back-to-back immediately after capturing her first game against Osaka. Moreover, the World No.54's canny defence and tricky slices were beginning to draw errors from her opponent, particularly at net.

Clutch serving enabled Osaka to stave off three break points in that game, and another three in her next service game. But at 3-3, the pressure finally told, and Brengle converted her 10th break point of the set as Osaka sent a smash long.

If getting on the scoreboard had been key to Brengle raising her level, going down a break played a similar role for Osaka. Cleaning up her game with alacrity, Osaka resumed her first-set form immediately to rattle off 12 of the last 13 points of the match. Eight of those were clean winners, taking her overall total to 37, including her first two volley successes of the day.