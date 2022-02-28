Two-time defending champion and World No.1 Ashleigh Barty heads a tremendous entry list for the 2022 Miami Open. All of the Top 10 players in the world have been entered, and four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has received a main-draw wildcard.

World No.1 Ashleigh Barty heads the field for the 2022 Miami Open, as the Australian seeks to win a third straight title at the third WTA 1000 event of the season. Main-draw play in Miami kicks off on Tuesday, March 22.

Barty notched her first WTA 1000 title at Miami in 2019, a result which catapulted her into the Top 10 of the WTA singles rankings for the very first time. After the tournament was not held in 2020, Barty came back in 2021 and successfully defended her crown.

Read more: A round-by-round look at Ashleigh Barty's run to the 2022 Australian Open title

This year's Australian Open champion Barty is just the top of a loaded entry list for the second event in the "Sunshine Double." The month of March is consumed by WTA 1000 action, with the fortnight in Miami following the two-week BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.

All of the Top 40 players in the WTA singles rankings were initially entered. 14th-ranked Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova unfortunately had to withdraw this week due to a continuing knee injury.

The Miami Open also announced that Naomi Osaka will receive a main-draw wild card. Former World No.1 and four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka is seeking her first trip to the Miami Open final.

New World No.2 Barbora Krejcikova, the reigning Roland Garros champion, is on the entry list, as well as the rest of the current Top 5: Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, and Anett Kontaveit.

Reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu, ranked No.13, is also entered, as is the 2021 US Open runner-up, Leylah Fernandez. Coco Gauff joins Raducanu and Fernandez as Top 25-ranked teens in the field.

Danielle Collins is entered as the top American in the field. World No.11 Collins reached her first Grand Slam final at the Australian Open last month.

Former champions on the entry list include Barty (2019 and 2021), Sloane Stephens (2018), and three-time champion Victoria Azarenka (2009, 2011, and 2016).

Former World No.1 Azarenka is the most recent player to pull off the "Sunshine Double" in singles, when she won Indian Wells and Miami back-to-back in 2016.

2018 runner-up Jelena Ostapenko and 2019 finalist Karolina Pliskova have also been entered into the field.