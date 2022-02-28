The 2022 season will feature 21 WTA 125 tournaments, covering 14 countries across three continents and offering competition on all three different playing surfaces.

ST PETERSBURG, Florida – The WTA on Thursday released the 2022 calendar for the 125 level tournaments, spanning March to December.

Established in 2012, WTA 125 tournaments play an important role in providing a bridge for new stars of the sport the ability to continue their progression into the WTA, while at the same time providing opportunities for established players, all in strategic weeks throughout the calendar.

The WTA 125 calendar kicks off during the week of March 28 at the AnyTech 365 Andalucia Open in Marbella, Spain, before further tournaments in Europe, the USA, Canada, Uruguay, Argentina and Mexico and ending in France at the Open BLS de Limoges in mid-December.

“WTA 125 tournaments are an important part of the overall WTA Tour structure in strengthening women’s professional tennis,” said Steve Simon, WTA Chairman and CEO. “One of our priorities is to support and enhance the elite player pathway, and this year’s WTA 125 schedule reflects the progress being made.”

