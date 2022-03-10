INDIAN WELLS, Calif. -- Madison Keys, a Founding Champion for the nonprofit organization Kindness Wins, announced Wednesday she has awarded a ‘Medal of Kindness’ to Larry Salas, for his efforts locally in the Coachella Valley and with the Indian Wells tournament for the past 10 years.

“I was really happy to be able to recognize someone with a Medal of Kindness who has been an important part of the tournament and introducing youth to opportunities in the sport and in academics here locally, for a long time,” Keys said. “There are so many people behind the scenes who work so hard to make this tournament one of the best in the world and Larry is definitely one of them, so I’m excited to honor him for all his hard work at this event and in this community.”

Salas has been instrumental in organizing the BNP Paribas Open Scholarship Awards Program, awarding four scholarships to Coachella Valley High School students. He has helped in recruiting ball kids for the prestigious tennis tournament in Indian Wells for the past decade. Salas has also been the Boys Varsity Tennis Coach at Coachella Valley High School since 1987 and was a guidance counselor there for 20 years.

“Larry Salas is an outstanding person, teacher, mentor, and family man who gives all of his time and effort to helping people,” Assistant Tournament Director Peggy Michel said. “He is a model citizen to the entire Coachella Valley. Larry works tirelessly to help young students reach their educational and athletic goals in life. I am very honored to have Larry in my life.”

Kindness Wins, which launched in early 2020, encourages and spreads kindness to others across the globe, and the Medal of Kindness goes to those individuals whose personal efforts have contributed to that concept. Today’s medal is one in a series of acts big and small that are being recognized by Champions Madison Keys, Mikaela Shiffrin and Oksana Masters on an ongoing basis, for individuals’ and organizations’ impacts on the world, big or small.

Kindness Wins is a platform for kindness, on and off the field of play. By identifying and supporting professional athletes as our champions, and elevating organizations and individuals who show and encourage kindness through sport, we are demonstrating that even in the most competitive environment, acts of kindness are possible, and their outcomes are impactful. For more, visit https://www.kindnesswins.org/