Simona Halep opened the 2022 BNP Paribas Open quarterfinals with gusto, as the No.24 seed from Romania cruised past Croatia's Petra Martic 6-1, 6-1 to become this year's first semifinalist in Indian Wells.

Former World No.1 Halep, who won the BNP Paribas Open title in 2015, awaits the winner of Wednesday's second quarterfinal between No.3 seed Iga Swiatek of Poland and No.25 seed Madison Keys of the United States.

Stellar stats: Halep and Martic played in the same round in the desert in 2018, when Martic reached the first of her two Indian Wells quarterfinals.

In their match four years ago, Halep had to fight back from 3-1 down in the third set. However, Halep had a much easier go of it this time, prevailing in just 53 minutes and improving her head-to-head against Martic to 3-1.

With the victory over former Top 15 player Martic, Halep improved her win-loss record for the 2022 season to an excellent 15-3. 13 of those 15 wins have come in straight sets.

Martic, currently ranked No.79, had beaten three seeds en route to the quarterfinals: No.19 Tamara Zidansek, No.11 and reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu, and No.28 Liudmila Samsonova. This fortnight was the first time a resurgent Martic had won back-to-back matches since last May.

But Martic's run came to a close against Halep's dominant performance. Halep hit 18 winners to Martic's six, and won 80 percent of Martic's second-service deliveries. Halep finished the match a perfect 5-for-5 on break points converted, easing into the fourth Indian Wells semifinal of her career.

Tale of the match: Halep completely controlled the first set, at one juncture winning 14 points in a row en route to 5-1. A break at love in the following game gave Halep the one-set lead, after an opening frame where she got 93 percent of her first serves into play and won 12 of those 13 points.

The second set began with another unblemished run of points as Halep notched the first 10 in a row. But Martic finally grabbed her first two break points of the day at 2-0 before Halep rebounded with well-timed forehand winners to hold on for 3-0.

Serving for the match at 5-1, Halep got to double match point before Martic made a late charge, maneuvering to her third break point of the day. But Halep would not be denied, coming out on top in a lengthy rally to save the break point, then closing the match two points later with a strong, unreturned serve.

