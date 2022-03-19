Want to dress like like the pros? Check out the gear from Iga Swiatek and Maria Sakkari, the finalists in Indian Wells this year.

Check out the gear and the clothes Iga Swiatek and Maria Sakkari wore en route to the Indian Wells final.

Iga Swiatek sported the Asics Gel Resolution 8 shoes throughout the fortnight.

Using her Tecnifibre Tempo 298, Swiatek conquered the field on her way to the final.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

Throughout her two weeks in the desert, Swiatek used the Tecnifibre Tour Endurance RS Bag.

During Indian Wells, Sakkari wore the Tennis Rich Mnisi Dress, a collaboration between adidas and South African designer Rich Mnisi.

Sakkari's shots were powered by the Wilson Ultra 100.

Throughout the event, Sakkari carried her gear in the Wilson Super Tour Red Bag.

