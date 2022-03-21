Out of the thousands of applications from deserving scholars, 20 deserving students from around the globe are receiving $1,000 each toward their education.

SAN FRANCISCO -- American tennis player Sloane Stephens on Monday awarded the $20,000 Sloane Stephens Doc & Glo Scholarship to 20 students. Sloane originally created the scholarship in August 2021 on Bold.org in loving memory of her grandparents. The scholarship received thousands of applications with heartfelt essays. Out of the thousands of applications from deserving scholars, 20 deserving students from around the globe are receiving $1,000 each toward their education.

Angelica Ihim: Florissant, MO

Angelica Jones: Alhambra, CA

Brianna Pedraza: Compton, CA

Chimerika Aneke: Sugar Land, TX

Dymond Williams: Fairbanks, AK

Gabriella Hospedales-Mohammed: Montgomery, IL

Jayden Stocks: Watertown, WI

Jazmine Jackson: Dayton, OH

Jordan Hemmerly: Hilo, HI

Kenzie Lowe: Crocker, MO

Marie Tarrab Dabbah: Turner, OR

Marty Moise: News Rochelle, NY

Mercy Austin: Colorado Spring, CO

Naomi Taylor: Winter Garden, FL

Nattala Dunkley: Oceanside, NY

Paresh Kolluru: Lafayette, LA

Sydney Bledsoe: Brownsburg, IN

Tiarra Davis: Elk Creek, MO

Tori Bell: San Leandro, CA

Quade Saldana: Orange Park, F

Sloane has generously decided to make the Sloane Stephens Doc & Glo Scholarship an annual opportunity for students. Applications for the second round are now being accepted at www.bold.org/scholarships/sloane-stephens. To apply, candidates are asked to write a short essay about their unique, favorite personal quality that will help them achieve their dreams.

Said Sloane Stephens: “I am so excited to award 20 incredible applicants The Doc & Glo Scholarship! I created this opportunity to honor my beloved grandparents, affectionately known as Doc and Glo. They instilled in me from a very early age the importance of pursuing a quality education even amidst my journey towards becoming a professional tennis player. Education is the foundation for success, and it’s something that stays with you forever. It has been such a fun experience partnering with Bold.org — so much so, that I’ve decided to make The Doc & Glo Scholarship an annual scholarship!”

Sloane competes at the highest levels of tennis. She is the 2017 US Open Champion, former World #3, and winner of 7 WTA tour singles titles, most recently in Guadalajara, Mexico in February 2022. Off the court, she dedicates her time to charitable efforts with the Sloane Stephens Foundation. In 2013, she founded her nonprofit to provide opportunities to underserved children through education and sports. Sloane has helped level the playing field for more than 10,000 underserved youth nationwide who otherwise would not have access to safe environments to learn, exercise or play.

Sloane joins a long list of public figures supporting education on Bold.org. Previous partners include NBA stars Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, and Dwyane Wade, producer and DJ 3LAU, NFL Wide Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, Grammy-winning band Imagine Dragons, actress and entrepreneur Jameela Jamil, actor Terry Crews and more. To join Bold.org in fighting America’s student debt crisis, donors can create their own custom scholarship by creating a profile at www.bold.org.