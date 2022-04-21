Making their tournament debuts, both Ons Jabeur and Liudmilla Samsonova have secured quarterfinal berths at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

A match against a familiar foe on Thursday at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix resulted in another first for Ons Jabeur. With a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Daria Kasatkina, the No.7 seed moved through to the quarterfinals at the WTA 500 event in her tournament debut.

Win an 84-minute triumph, Jabeur ran her personal winning streak against Kasatkina to three, having beaten her twice last year, but the pair had never before played on clay.

Jabeur's now won six of the seven matches she's played so far in the clay-court season and will be the next opponent for No.2 seed Paula Badosa.

A former French Open junior champion, Jabeur is through to her fifth tour-level quarterfinal on clay, but just her second when the surface is red. She's thrived on the green stuff stateside in Charleston over the last two years, reaching two finals in three tournament appearances there, but she last reached the last eight or better at a European red clay event four years ago in Bucharest when she was ranked outside the Top 100.

Jabeur will take a losing head-to-head record in her semifinal match against Badosa, with the Spaniard winning two of their previous three matches on hard courts.

Samsonova grounds Pliskova in Wimbledon rematch

Last summer, Karolina Pliskova put an end to Liudmila Samsonova's 10-match winning streak on grass by emerging victorious from their fourth round match at Wimbledon. On the Stuttgart clay, there was no repeat.

From 4-3 down in the first set, Samsonova won five straight games and never again relinquished her lead to take the pair's second encounter 6-4, 6-4 and reach the last eight. It's her first win against a Top 10 player in her third attempt.

By beating the former Stuttgart champion, Samsonova moves through to her second tour-level quarterfinal on clay, where she'll face Germany's Laura Siegemund, another former Stuttgart champion. The former Top 30 player, in this week as a wildcard after knee surgery last year took her out of the Top 200, advanced past No. 4 seed Maria Sakkari via retirement.