Two-time Mutua Madrid Open champion Simona Halep got her 2022 campaign in the Spanish capital off to a flying start, easing past Zhang Shuai 6-2, 6-3 on Manolo Santana Stadium.

Under the roof on a rainy Thursday, former World No.1 Halep executed a 68-minute victory over an opponent who had defeated her on multiple occasions in the past. With the victory, Halep edged ahead to a 3-2 lead in her head-to-head with Zhang.

Marvelous in Madrid: Halep has reached the Mutua Madrid Open final a tournament-record four times, winning the title in 2016 and 2017 and finishing as runner-up in 2014 and 2019.

Newly under the tutelage of Patrick Mouratoglou, Halep was precise against Zhang, who had stunned the Romanian in the first round of the 2016 Australian Open after previously being 0-14 in Grand Slam first-round matches.

Match moments: Zhang matched Halep in winners on the day, but Halep kept her unforced error count much lower, with 17 to Zhang's 39. Halep converted all five of her break points to take the swift victory.

Two breaks in the first five games of the match gave Halep a quick advantage, and the two-time Grand Slam champion slammed two wonderful passing winners to hold for 5-1, averting break points in the process. A forehand winner closed out the opening set for Halep.

World No.40 Zhang used aggressive play to nudge ahead by an early break in the second set, but Halep quickly turned that set around, winning six of the next seven games to romp to the second round.

Halep could face No.2 seed Paula Badosa in the second round, if Badosa can get past Veronika Kudermetova in a tricky opener next on Manolo Santana Stadium.

More to come...