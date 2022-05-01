Bianca Andreescu dropped just two games against No.6 seed Danielle Collins in the second round of the Mutua Madrid Open, scoring her first Top 10 win since 2019 and first on clay.

Bianca Andreescu's comeback gathered pace at the Mutua Madrid Open with a dominating 6-1, 6-1 win over No.5 seed Danielle Collins in just 69 minutes to reach the third round.

It was the Canadian's fourth match following her six-month mental health hiatus, and just the ninth WTA main draw contest of her career on clay. The result marked former World No.5 Andreescu's first Top 10 win since defeating Serena Williams in the 2019 US Open final, and the first of her career off hard courts.

Ranked No.111 coming into Madrid, Andreescu is guaranteed to return to the Top 100 next week. She will face either No.12 seed Jessica Pegula or Kaia Kanepi in a bid to reach her first quarterfinal since Strasbourg last year.

Match management: Both players hit the ground running in the first-time encounter, slamming a series of spectacular winners in the first two games. But Andreescu's combination of supreme defence and aggressive returning enabled her to get the upper hand over Collins with a break for 2-1, and the American's form evaporated.

Andreescu raced through nine straight games as Collins racked up the unforced errors - 33 in total, compared to Andreescu's nine. The Australian Open runner-up had her chances to get back into the match at the start of the second set, but Andreescu extended her lead with clutch play on big points to win three straight multi-deuce tussles. In this stretch, Collins was unable to convert six game points.

Four winners in one game enabled Collins to break the Andreescu serve and get on the scoreboard for 4-1, but this flash of quality was brief. Consecutive double faults paved the way to another concession of her serve, and Andreescu sealed her third match point with a service winner.