WTA 125 Live Streams

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    BAD HOMBURG - POST-MATCH INTERVIEW - R32 - EMMA NAVARRO - ENGLISH_Digital Download_m50642
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    Emma Navarro on why her game is translating to grass so quickly this season

    19h ago
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    Linda Noskova
    02:31
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    'A spectacular week': A look back at Noskova's run to the Berlin title

    1d ago
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    BERLIN - POST MATCH INTERVIEW - FINAL - LINDA NOSKOVA - ENGLISH_Digital Download_m50623
    03:48
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    Linda Noskova on her biggest title, first grass-court crown

    1d ago
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    BERLIN - POST MATCH INTERVIEW - SF - JESSICA PEGULA_Digital Download_m50597
    03:33
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    Pegula reflects on another win over Sabalenka and a return to the Berlin final

    3d ago
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    Serena_Williams_-_Berlin_Tennis_Open_2026_-_Day_2-DSC_0444A
    00:20
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    Serena's daughter wanted her to play with Venus at Wimbledon

    6d ago
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    BERLIN - POST MATCH PRESS CONFERENCE - KAROLINA MUCHOVA AND SERENA WILLIAMS - PART 1_Digital Download_m50497
    03:33
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    Serena opens up on her competitive mindset before heading back to SW19

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    Karolina Muchova on what she expects playing with Serena Williams in Berlin
    02:06
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    Karolina Muchova on what she expects playing with Serena Williams in Berlin

    1w ago
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    Full match replay: Heavy hitting guides Zheng past Raducanu at 2025 Queen's
    01:34:05

    Full match replay: Heavy hitting guides Zheng past Raducanu at 2025 Queen's

    1w ago