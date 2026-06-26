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WTA Finals Indian Wells
INDIAN WELLS • USA
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Hard
Starts in
125 Days
Nov 8 - Nov 15, 2026
Upcoming
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Day 1
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1
-
Mirra Andreeva
RUS
4,929
2
-
Aryna Sabalenka
BLR
4,705
3
-
Elena Rybakina
KAZ
4,497
4
-
Elina Svitolina
UKR
4,106
5
-
Jessica Pegula
USA
3,520
6
2
Karolina Muchova
CZE
2,970
7
-1
Coco Gauff
USA
2,704
8
-1
Marta Kostyuk
UKR
2,495
View Race Rankings
1
-
Taylor Townsend
Katerina Siniakova
5,820
2
-
Aleksandra Krunic
Anna Danilina
5,149
3
-
Gabriela Dabrowski
Luisa Stefani
4,423
4
-
Shuai Zhang
Elise Mertens
2,888
5
-
Demi Schuurs
Ellen Perez
2,388
6
-
Nicole Melichar-Martinez
Cristina Bucsa
1,977
7
-
Vera Zvonareva
Laura Siegemund
1,828
8
-
Sara Errani
Jasmine Paolini
1,811
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