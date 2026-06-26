WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web (1)
WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web_white (1)
-
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Rankings_288x288
Rankings
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Exclusive-Content_288x288
Exclusives
Finals Quick Link Tile
Finals
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-TourCalendar_288x288
Calendar
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Video_288x288
Highlights
unlocked
Unlocked
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-H2H_288x288
H2H
808_Finals Indian Wells Hero (1)
Upcoming

WTA Finals Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS • USA

Buy Tickets
Finals

Hard

Starts in 125 Days
Nov 8 - Nov 15, 2026

WTA Finals Daily Schedule

1 -
Mirra Andreeva
RUS
4,929
2 -
Aryna Sabalenka
BLR
4,705
3 -
Elena Rybakina
KAZ
4,497
4 -
Elina Svitolina
UKR
4,106
5 -
Jessica Pegula
USA
3,520
6 2
Karolina Muchova
CZE
2,970
7 -1
Coco Gauff
USA
2,704
8 -1
Marta Kostyuk
UKR
2,495
View Race Rankings
1 -
Taylor Townsend
Katerina Siniakova
5,820
2 -
Aleksandra Krunic
Anna Danilina
5,149
3 -
Gabriela Dabrowski
Luisa Stefani
4,423
4 -
Shuai Zhang
Elise Mertens
2,888
5 -
Demi Schuurs
Ellen Perez
2,388
6 -
Nicole Melichar-Martinez
Cristina Bucsa
1,977
7 -
Vera Zvonareva
Laura Siegemund
1,828
8 -
Sara Errani
Jasmine Paolini
1,811
View Race Rankings

WTA Finals News

View All View All News
Press Releases
WTA Finals: Indian Wells

WTA announces Indian Wells as host of the 2026 WTA Finals

2m read
4d ago

How to secure your tickets for the 2026 WTA Finals in Indian Wells

2m read
4d ago
WTA Finals: Indian Wells
Press Releases

Miami champ Sabalenka moves atop PIF Race to the Finals Leaderboard

2m read
3mo ago
sabalenka indian wells 2026
Hot Shots

Vote: What was the best shot of the 2025 WTA season?

5m read
7mo ago
Karolina Muchova Dubai semifinal 2025 vs. Tauson
Hot Shots

Vote: What was the best shot of the WTA Finals Riyadh?

4m read
7mo ago
Elena_Rybakina_-_WTA_Finals_Riyadh_2025_-_Day_7-DSC_7884
Tournament News

WTA year in review: What was the best tournament of 2025?

4m read
7mo ago
elena rybakina wta finals 2025
Press Releases

Champions for Women's Health Summit convenes global leaders in Riyadh

5m read
7mo ago
champion for women's health summit 2025

Key information