Ons Jabeur erased a match point before overcoming Daria Kasatkina in their Internazionali BNL d'Italia semifinal. Jabeur is into her second consecutive WTA 1000 final after winning the title last week in Madrid.

No.9 seed Ons Jabeur kept her winning streak going in dramatic fashion in the Internazionali BNL d'Italia semifinals on Saturday. Jabeur saved a match point en route to reaching her second consecutive WTA 1000 final with a 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 victory over Daria Kasatkina.

Last week’s Madrid champion Jabeur fired a forehand winner on the sideline to erase Kasatkina’s match point at 5-4 in the third set. Jabeur would go on to extend her career-best run to 11 straight match-wins with the 1-hour and 55-minute triumph.

Somebody's winning streak will come to a close in Sunday’s final in Rome, where Jabeur will face World No.1 Iga Swiatek. Swiatek defeated Aryna Sabalenka in the earlier semifinal to notch her 27th straight victory.

Clay-court mastery: After dropping their first two meetings, Jabeur has since won four in a row against Kasatkina, including their two clay-court showdowns which both came this season. Jabeur topped Kasatkina in straight sets on the indoor clay of Stuttgart last month.

The victory continues a brilliant season for Jabeur on the dirt. She has won 17 clay-court matches this season, which leads the tour. Jabeur is also the first player to reach three clay-court finals on tour in a single season since Simona Halep in 2017.

With her SIGNATURE drop to win it ✍️



🇹🇳 @Ons_Jabeur holds off Kasatkina to reach a second straight WTA 1000 final!



Faces Swiatek for the Rome title on Sunday at #IBI22 pic.twitter.com/OMdMMQ1nmi — wta (@WTA) May 14, 2022

Jabeur is now a win away from becoming only the third player to win the title in both Rome and Madrid and Rome in a single year, after Dinara Safina in 2009 and Serena Williams in 2013.

Jabeur had to shake off a second-set lapse to grab her latest victory. However, Jabeur turned things back in her favor in the third set, and she is now 21-0 this season when she wins the first set.

More to come...