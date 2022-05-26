Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen claimed her first Top 20 win with aplomb, bouncing 2018 champion Simona Halep from Roland Garros in the second round.

Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen grabbed the biggest win of her career by ranking in the second round of Roland Garros on Thursday, coming back from a set and a break down to stun 2018 champion Simona Halep 2-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Zheng, 19, took just under 2 hours to pull off the comeback upset and reach the third round at a major for the first time. Zheng is playing only the second Grand Slam event of her career, following her major debut at this year’s Australian Open.

A big imagination and a bigger game: Inside the rise of Zheng Qinwen

"I feel really nice," Zheng said after her upset win. "It's a second Grand Slam for me, so I enjoy every chance that I stand on court. I try to give my best like always and I'm glad [about] my performance today."

Breakthrough victory: World No.74 Zheng had previously gone 0-3 against Top 20 players in her career, including a straight-sets loss to former World No.1 Halep in the Melbourne Summer Set 1 semifinals in January.

Zheng finally unlocked her first win over that cohort, upending No.19 seed Halep this time around. Zheng slammed 27 winners in the encounter, three times Halep's total of nine.

"In [their Melbourne match] I learned a lot, that she was a very consistent player, and in that moment I [didn't] have too much patience on court," Zheng said. "This time I tried to stay with her more on court, trying to be more patient, find the chance to win the rally, and that's what I learned. So I'm glad that I can perform on court today, and that's how I got the win."

Signs were already present that Zheng’s powerful game was in sturdy form. In her opening-round match, Zheng fired 28 winners, including six aces, to beat Maryna Zanevska in two quick sets.

Meanwhile, Halep had already struggled against a teenager in her first round, where she was pushed to three sets by 18-year-old lucky loser Nastasja Schunk.

Match moments: Nevertheless, Halep started strong on Court Simonne Mathieu on Thursday, easing through the first set with only four unforced errors. A break for a 2-1 lead in the second set, helped by a Zheng double fault on break point, gave Halep a hefty advantage.

But the match turned thereafter, where Zheng found down-the-line winners and a stellar pass to break back immediately after a 10-minute game. Zheng’s aggressive game kicked into play from there, and she reeled off five games in a row to take the second set.

A pair of visits from the physio did not help Halep stem the tide in the decider, and Zheng cruised through the final set, where she went 13-for-13 on her first-service points.

